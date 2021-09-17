Advertisement

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from High Sierra Fly-In founder and big tire guru Kevin Quinn, who snapped this shot remotely of his 185 not waterskiing. For those of you who might not know what that is, welcome back to Earth, and here it is. Waterskiing is when you plane upon the surface of the water with the tires, usually big tires, but some folks have done it with regular-sized ones, too. We strongly advise against doing this while also coming down on the side of it not being against the regs, all other aspects of the flight being above board. The FAA, we point out right here, might think differently about it, and its power of stretching its enforcement reach through claims of reckless flying, the definition of which it gets to decide on a case-by-case basis, is something we should all bear in mind whenever the urge strikes. In this case, no harm, no foul, as this is, once again, a lovely photo of an airplane not waterskiing. Thanks, Kevin!

