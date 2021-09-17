Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

You Won’t Believe How Fast A C-130 On Floats Might Happen!

The Air Force has announced that it is working on putting a Lockheed Martin C-130 multi-use transport plane on amphibious floats.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

c-130 floats
Advertisement

The Air Force points out that the C-130J is versatile to beat the band, but it also directed our attention to the fact that while it’s been put on skis before and even landed on an aircraft carrier, it can’t land on water, which it also points out covers 71% of the surface of the planet. The implication being, to be truly versatile, the Herc needs to have floats! The Air Force, specifically its Special Operations Command, is on it, as it seeks to develop “new approaches to expand the multi-mission platform’s runway independence and expeditionary capacity.”

So, in concert with the Air Force’s Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation directorate, it’s working on the floats, which “allows the Air Force to increase placement and access for infiltration, exfiltration, and personnel recovery, as well as providing enhanced logistical capabilities for future competition and conflict.” In non-DoD speak, that means it could land all over the place, and that would be good.

While the artist’s rendition, courtesy of the Air Force, looks pretty futuristic, the Special Ops Command says it might have a test prototype ready to fly in less than a year-and-a-half, though the use of a rapid prototyping process, with the goal to make other variants, and not just the J-model, good candidates for float duty, as well. We’ll keep you updated.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in