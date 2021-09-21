Plane & Pilot Survey: Aviation Automation

Advertisement

Automation has been a part of aviation for a hundred years. But with the advent of the computer age and the rapid growth of the power of processors, along with the sophistication of programming and robotics, the age of automation in aviation is here. What are your thoughts on it?

Thanks for participating!

–

Want to further your knowledge on aviation automation? Read more:



Pro Tips For Private Pilots: How To Survive Automation Surprises



Automation In Aircraft Can Kill, When It’s Not Saving Your Life, That Is

Garmin Autoland: This Changes Everything