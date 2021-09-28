Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

Top Secret Stealth Plane Gets Exposed?

The short video of what seems to be a brand new (and super cool-looking plane) elicited non-answers by the Skunk Works chief. Eyebrows have been raised!

By Jeremy King Updated Save Article

A Defense One webinar hosted today (September 28) featuring Jeff Babione left some viewers with many more questions than answers. Babione is the leader of Lockheed-Martin’s Advanced Development Programs—better known as Skunk Works. Skunk Works, legendary designer Kelly Johnson’s creation, gave rise to a number of remarkable designs, including the U-2, SR-71, F-22 and F-35.

Asked if he could elaborate on a six-second video of a stealthy-looking aircraft or aircraft part, which has been on Twitter a few days, Babione simply said, “I cannot.”

Then asked whether the Skunk Works security protocol had changed, he simply said, “We’re good.”

The lack of an answer sent defense and aerospace analysts and writers to social media, where the speculation ran rampant. Maybe it was a giant failure of operational security on a new project, some opined. Others guessed that it could be a decoy to send foreign entities on a wild goose chase, while at least one figured it was a giant nothingburger—a stealth test object remarkably similar to a test object featured in a YouTube video that’s 13 years old and has 43,000 views (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LIqRshUoPc timestamp 1:48).

The discussion in Tweets even disagreed on whether it was piloted or a drone, and even which side was up!

Whether it’s the next big thing, or a giant letdown, the short video caught our attention for a few minutes today—and now you can see and speculate as well.

