195 At Triple Tree Aerodrome

This week’s spectacular Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from Leigh Hubner, who snapped this shot of his family’s Cessna 195 at the South Carolina Triple Tree Aerodrome annual fall fly-in. The weather for the event was gorgeous, and lots of airplanes showed up for the festivities. The airport, which features a grass runway that Hubner compares to a fairway at the Augusta Masters Golf Course, saw a whopping 1,349 operations, according to the organizers. They add that the really important part is all the new friends they got to make.

