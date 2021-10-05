Gulfstream Glitter Gets Brighter With G800

Advertisement

With holiday shopping season approaching, we thought we’d bring this to your attention. Gulfstream has unveiled two new jets, the G400 and G800, which sit on opposite ends of the lineup of their latest tech jets, the G500 and G600, which Gulfstream has been delivering for a couple of years now. The G800 will attract the most attention, as it is the most profitable airplane company in the world’s emerging flagship, taking over the top dog status from the G700. Gulfstream launched the G700 in Las Vegas in 2019, boasting remarkable specs, including a 7500-nm range and a maximum speed of Mach .925, but not both at the same time.

The G800 will stretch the limits of the possible even more with an 8,000-mile range at Mach .85 and a 7,000-nm range at Mach .90. With seating for up to 19, the wide-body G800 will link previously unlinkable city pairs while offering the same groundbreaking Honeywell Symmetry avionics system as on the G700—Gulfstream expects to make first G700 deliveries in 2022, with the entry of the G800 slated for 2025. Cost of the G800 is rumored to be $71.5 million.