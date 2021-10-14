Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Survey: Carbon Neutrality For The Rest Of Us

The announced intention by numerous business aviation organizations to become carbon neutral by 2050 has drawn a lot of notice. But how much is there to the idea, and does it have any place in light GA?

Carbon
For the past couple of decades, the concept of carbon neutrality has grown from a fringe environmental theory to one that’s being adopted into mainstream governmental, corporate and even personal planes. The basic idea is that by doing something to offset the amount of carbon-based pollution you create, you can achieve a state where your carbon ledger sheet is balanced out. In terms of aviation, that mostly means emissions. Being carbon neutral means that the carbon, largely CO2, that you put into the atmosphere is balanced out by some way to reduce the carbon elsewhere. What are your thoughts about this subject?

