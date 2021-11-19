Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In
Advertisement

Top Gun Barbie

This is the doll that kids have been waiting for!

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Advertisement

With the long-awaited Top Gun reboot scheduled for March of 2022, the merch train is getting ramped up in fine fashion. We’re pretty meh about most of the products associated with such Hollywood franchises, but here’s one we totally love. For more than 60 years, little kids have loved their Barbie Dolls, though their portrayal of women for decades was hardly the stuff of Top Gun dreams. That has been corrected. The doll, Natasha Trace, fighter jock tag “Phoenix,” portrays a Naval aviator complete with jumpsuit, sunglasses, dog tags and flight helmet, and looks ready for supersonic action. The doll, which sells for around $40, is already available just in time for the holidays, too. Also, we can’t fail to share this video of a scene from Top Gun faithfully recreated in Lego!

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in