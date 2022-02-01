Hartford Brainard Airport Faces Closure

The Hartford, Connecticut, City Council plans to shut down and repurpose 101-year-old Hartford Brainard Airport (HFD), and concerned citizens are organizing against it.

Sometimes referred to as the country’s first municipal airport, Hartford Brainard Airport is three miles from the Hartford business district and does what many say GA does best— brings business closer to the community. The Connecticut Airport Authority credits HFD, the state’s third-busiest airport, with economic contribution of 426 jobs, at least $17.1 million in labor income, nearly $55 million in total output, and $3.36 million in taxes generated.

Apparently, that’s not good enough for the Hartford City Council, which has voted unanimously to decommission the airport without revealing any proposal for what may take its place. A 2016 study by the state legislature confirmed the economic contribution of the airport, presented hard realities of a closure, and even revealed ways to increase the airport’s value and direct benefit to Hartford. Mysteriously, it appears the City Council may not have read the state’s 95-page report.

Enter the new Hartford Brainard Airport Association (HBAA), comprised of more than 100 pilots, business owners and citizens who support “Brainard” and oppose the City Council’s shadowy plan. A recent op-ed by one member of the HBAA suggests a politically enabled deal may be afoot to replace the airport with a waste treatment facility. Redevelopment was previously declared “too costly” for a new mixed-use space due to environmental clean-up costs.

The HBAA suggests the City of Hartford doesn’t have the budget of up to $50 million required to shutter the airport in a manner compliant with FAA regulations.

The HBAA began a media blitz to introduce businesses and people that depend on the airport for success and to expose flaws in the City Council’s intents. The organization aims to motivate citizens to speak up for the airport and to highlight economic forces that favor keeping the airport open and, ideally, investing in its future.