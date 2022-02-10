Passenger Records Laser Strike, Starts Investigation While Still Airborne!

This post title in Reddit’s “r/Aviation” forum speaks for itself: “Got hit by a laser pointer climbing out of CYOW last night.” In this case we don’t have to take their word for it; the user got a short video to prove it. The good news is, user “scene3take44” didn’t just post the strike clip online. Rather, the passenger, who appears to have been sitting just behind the right wing of a Boeing 737 departing Ottawa International, provided the flight crew with information to report the strike. They wrote, “Here’s how I did it with offline maps to pass time during the flight, based off of known location, …airplane heading… Boom got it in 10 mins, airdropped [the location of the strike’s origin] to the crews.” Or, as another user put it so well, “That bright little laser light works both ways.”

Back in the U.S., you can report laser strikes from your mobile device at: https://www.faa.gov/mobile/?event=laser