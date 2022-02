This Week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from David Prasek, who got this action shot from a wingtip-mounted GoPro cam on his pretty Cessna 172 RG Cutlass over historic Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Prasek’s dramatic shot took home second place honors in our Plane & Pilot Wingtips Wonders Photo Contest. The photo was hardly the only great shot. Check out the rest, including the Grand Prize winner.

