Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Plane Spotting Goes Insane As Heathrow Gets 80 Knot Winds

Normally the popular pastime is a quiet affair. Today, millions are watching!

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Some of the most popular aviation videos ever are of big jets trying to land in really gusty conditions. And some of the clips are downright nail-biters, too, featuring crazy last-minute go-arounds, heroic saves and big attitude swings way too close to the ground.

And today we all got to see that insanity on YouTube, as broadcasters were showing live coverage of big jets battling the powerful whims of storm Eunice, which is currently passing through the island country on its way to the Continent.

For a sense of what you’ll be getting, check out this short Twitter video. We expect some exciting compilations of the action in the coming hours, as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in