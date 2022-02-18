Plane Spotting Goes Insane As Heathrow Gets 80 Knot Winds

Some of the most popular aviation videos ever are of big jets trying to land in really gusty conditions. And some of the clips are downright nail-biters, too, featuring crazy last-minute go-arounds, heroic saves and big attitude swings way too close to the ground.

And today we all got to see that insanity on YouTube, as broadcasters were showing live coverage of big jets battling the powerful whims of storm Eunice, which is currently passing through the island country on its way to the Continent.

For a sense of what you’ll be getting, check out this short Twitter video. We expect some exciting compilations of the action in the coming hours, as well.

86,000 people are currently watching a live stream of a guy shouting GO ON THEN at pilots trying to land planes at Heathrow in #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/Oxa80Vtgeo — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) February 18, 2022