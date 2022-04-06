Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot’s Sun ’n Fun 2022 Coverage

Get caught up on everything happening at the fly-in.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Sun ’n Fun 2022
Sun ‘n Fun attendees digging the exotic hardware. We were too. Photo by Jim Koepnick

Plane & Pilot is at Sun ‘n Fun 2022 reporting the news, sharing interesting stories, and taking photos.

See below for a quick primer on everything taking place at Sun ‘n Fun 2022.

Day Three

Severe Weather, Tornado Warnings Shut Down Much of Sun ’n Fun’s Thursday Flying

ScaleBirds P-36 Debuts at Sun ’n Fun 2022

Sun ’n Fun Photo Gallery Day Two
A mass warbird flyover, with a gaggle of pretty T-34s forming it up over the field at Lakeland Linder. Photo by Jim Koepnick

Day Two

Sun ’n Fun Photo Gallery Day Two: By Jim Koepnick

Life After 100 Low Lead: GA Leaders Say Time is Short, the Problem, Complex.

TBM 960 Launches At Sun ’n Fun

Flying into Sun ’n Fun 2022? Snag yourself a Fly-In Style card.

Yee-Haw: Steve Henry takes a wild ride at Sun ’n Fun STOL Demo

Tecnam's display at Sun 'n Fun 2022
Tecnam had arguably the most impressive display at Sun ‘n Fun, and company salespeople were busy telling folks all about their airplanes. Photo by Isabel Goyer

Day One

Sun ’n Fun 2022 Day One Photo Gallery!

Career Fair in Full Swing on the Sun ’n Fun Campus

Beechcraft Bonanza and Baron Get Big Updates

ScaleWings Brings The Latest P-51 Replica To Sun ’n Fun 2022

Sun ’n Fun 2022 Off to A Strong Start

