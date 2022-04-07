Sun ’n Fun Gallery. A Perfect Flying Day!

Sun ’n Fun might have been mostly rained out on Thursday, but we’ve got highlights of Wednesday’s air show action. The weather, though a bit hot and humid for the folks on teh ground, was near perfect for flying while also offering a dramatic backdrop of big clouds, which made for dramatic images of aircraft playing among the giants. In today’s gallery, legendary aviation photographer Jim Koepnick captured images of some of our favorite airplanes and some that most pilots aren’t familiar with.

Jim Rower's Super Stearman