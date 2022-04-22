Video: Driver Summons Tesla Right into Parked Vision Jet

A video has emerged of a Tesla Model Y running into a parked Cirrus Vision Jet. Reports are that the driver of the Tesla was using the car’s automatic summon feature, which has the car drive itself to the location of the summoner. Motor Trend reported that the incident appears to have taken place at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington. In the video, the Tesla drives itself (apparently) at very slow speed into the tail section of the single-engine jet. Cirrus Vision Jets go for around $3 million new these days. It’s hard to know just how much damage the jet suffered, but it’s safe to say that it’s at least some. And even some can be very expensive.

The next steps should prove interesting, as fingers will doubtless start pointing at each other in a game of who’s to blame.