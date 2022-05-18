Hard Landing In A Boeing 727

This is one of those videos where it all ends well, and reminds us that if we’ve been a pilot for very long, we’ve got more than a few of these clunkers to our credit. If you were wondering why it looks like a 40th college reunion up front, it’s because the plane is a Boeing 727, which requires a crew of three—two pilots and a flight engineer. And in this case, a fourth person was aboard, riding in the jump seat and getting a million-dollar view of the action. It’s a reminder that bad landings are predominantly made with spectators on hand!