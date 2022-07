This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from Casey Long, who captured this remarkable image of his gorgeous 1979 Cessna 185f Skywagon on the glassy surface of Shirley Lake, Alaska, doing its best impression here of a reflecting pond. The lodge called the LoliOli Lodge is situated in the Alaska Range. Yeah, we totally want to go, too! And many thanks for the amazing pic, Casey!

