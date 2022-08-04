Bonus Gallery: Oshkosh’s Incredible Lost Weekend

I’ve long held that it’s impossible to see all of the world’s greatest airshow, a view that is so objectively true I’ve never had a soul disagree, as it’s not much different than showing up at the Library of Congress for a week and expecting to read everything in the collection. Ain’t gonna happen!

This was a record-smashing year for Plane & Pilot, with more than 3 million page views during the week for our Oshkosh coverage. Million! But with just five newsletters to send out, there are those two last days of the show that can sometimes be forgotten. Not this year! Our photographers covered the flight line and beyond for gems, and they were everywhere.

This year, as I’ve already written, was the best Oshkosh ever, and I know I’ve said that before, but this time it’s really true! With perfect weather, amazing planes and, you know, the best people on the planet, this year’s show was extra special.

And even though the world and aviation are facing challenges, for a blessed week in summer, we can all forget those woes and simply revel in the beauty of flight. Like all this stuff. Enjoy!