Photo of The Week: Air Cam Low and Slow at Sunrise

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week is from Kyle Morgan, who lives in the Golden Isles of Georgia. This gorgeous shot shows a Lockwood Air Cam flying low by the beach near Jekyll Island Airport, Georgia. Kyle said he grabbed the shot, “…during a morning walk to see the sunrise. I noticed a plane coming my way flying right along the beach. I had my camera out taking photos, and I believe he saw me as you can see him waving in the photo.” Morgan, who is somewhat new to photography, used a Nikon D750 to capture the image. His work can be seen on his Instagram page, @k.morganartistry. Thanks for sharing this amazing pic, Kyle!