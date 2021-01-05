Advertisement

With the passing of General Chuck Yeager late last year, America didn’t just lose a supersonic pioneer; we lost a symbol of an entire generation, the one defined in large part by World War II and our coming together as a country to defeat the rise of fascism on the European Continent and in the Pacific. We rose as one, building the greatest military in the history of the world, churning out tanks and fighter planes and ships and weapons, but mostly, all because the world needed America to step up and do whatever it took to make things right again. And we did. And Chuck Yeager was the face of that victory. That is the story of that generation, which journalist, author and historian Tom Brokaw dubbed “The Greatest Generation,” in his book of that title. The real story is far more complicated than that, of course, as it always is with tales of heroes. Look no further than the history of the Tuskegee Airmen squadron for proof of that, which wasn’t lost on Brokaw, or really, on anyone. America was and is in no way perfect. That’s the nature of the American Experiment.

World War II helped shape progress in social, cultural and economic ways in so many ways. So it needs to be asked: With the World War II generation now largely gone, what becomes of aviation with this generational changing of the guard?

I’d be lying if I were to say that I had the names of the generations straight in my head. I don’t. Gen-Xers were, of course, the generation that followed Baby Boomers, like many of us. After that are probably the millennials, but I’d have to look it up, and, frankly, when it comes to flying, it just doesn’t matter. V ne is V ne no matter what the birth year or astrological sign.

But kids seem so different today. Some might phrase that question as, “Can we trust the youth of today to be the guardians of the rich history of this most amazing activity and all that it encompasses?”

“Can we trust them with our planes, especially given that so many of these planes have far outlived their intended lifespans, though with lack of any life limits on these planes—who figured we’d be living in a world in which there were 15,000-hour Skyhawks—they just keep flying?”

“And can we trust them with our precious warbirds, these astonishingly complex and expensive-to-maintain artifacts of our shared history, artifacts that are unlike anything else in the world that I can think of, because a big part of their beauty and value is that so many of them continue not just to exist but to fly?” (So reup your EAA membership and donate your time and support to organizations like the Commemorative Air Force, that keep these planes flying.)

Perhaps most importantly, can we trust young people to keeping us pilots flying, that is, actually getting into airplanes, and going and doing things in them? Without that, the kind of aviation that we care so much about ceases to exist.

When I was a kid, adults regularly uttered some version of, “Kids are different today.”

While each successive generation brings with it a perspective born of the times in which they grew, lacking some kind of Lord of The Flies scenario, no one lives in total generational isolation. So it probably shouldn’t have surprised me to see so many kids my same age go from long hair and peace signs to a Skyhawk and a T-hangar. But it did surprise me.

And it surprised me in the 1990s when my kids gravitated to computer games while taking a remarkable lack of interest in the things I loved, you know, airplanes and baseball and, well, more airplanes. They were all but brought up in airplanes. When they were younger we would fly all over the country in small planes, from day trips to Block Island for a day of body surfing and seafood to weeks-long treks to Canada, Florida, and California. The plane was a way for them to get somewhere fun (or at least fun in the eyes of their parents). But airplane nuts, they weren’t.

And they still aren’t. But that’s okay. There are plenty of kids who are. When it comes to aviation, a common complaint about young people is that they aren’t as passionate about flying as their elders are. I’ve got news for folks who hold that opinion. They’re wrong.

If you keep your ear to the Tik-Tok and Instagram annals of young life, you’ll discover that young people are insanely involved with aviation, way more, in fact, than kids in my generation were. Kids today have the added advantage of virtually unlimited resources online. I never flew a circle-to-land approach to JFK in a thunderstorm at night, but if I wanted to do that right now, thanks to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, I could. And it would be intensely realistic. And lots and lots of kids are doing things just like that. The ones who love airplanes really love airplanes, and they know exactly who Chuck Yeager was and is and why he matters.

As we start 2021, we face enormous challenges as a nation and as a community. None of those challenges have anything to do with the kids who are already there, maybe in the right seat of an RJ, or helping a slightly younger kid understand the intricacies of steep turns and DME arcs, ferrying an airplane from past owner or training to be a naval aviator or, just maybe, an astronaut. They are, you know, flying.

And they’re not doing it because they’re good Samaritans. They’re there because they’re as crazy about flying as we were. Let there be no doubt. We’re in excellent hands.

One day, they will be, too.