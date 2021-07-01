Actual Flying Cars Are The Worst Kind of Flying Cars

Advertisement

A company in Slovakia recently made a demonstration flight of its flying car doing the actual flying car thing, that is, taking off from somewhere, flying somewhere else, landing there and then driving off to somewhere you can’t fly to. The company is Klein Vision, and its car, the AirCar, is really kind of cool. It is beautifully engineered, by all outward appearances, that is, and its origami folding from plane to car is worth the price of admission. Though not really.