September 11th And Its Silent Skies

It’s often said that how one reacts to tragedy is as important, or more so, than the effect of the tragedy itself. In terms of numbers, the cowardly terrorist attacks on innocent civilians as they worked and/or flew through clear blue skies killed around 3,000 people on that day, though the damage was so much deeper and broader than numbers could possibly represent. It was all beyond horrific. Twenty years, two devastating wars, and hundreds of thousands of lives lost later, the attacks reverberate still.

In 2001, I lived and worked about 20 miles north of the Twin Towers, just across the New York border. I heard the first confused reports on the car radio as I was pulling into the parking lot at work. I immediately knew that given my job of aviation journalist, I’d be writing about what at that point was an unexplained crash of what was said to be a small commuter plane into a building in New York. Within the hour, all of us in our small office understood that the magnitude of the event was greater than we first imagined.

We watched in horror as the smoke rose while the towers burned and, then, after they fell. Not knowing what was happening or how wide an attack was being launched, I drove to pick up our child from her 2nd grade class. The parking lot was jammed with frightened parents doing the same. I walked into the front entrance, its hallways filled with parents getting their kids, and found ours. I hugged her and drove her home. The father of another child in my daughter’s grade worked in one of the top floors at the South Tower. A couple of hours after both buildings fell, he strode into the school and picked up his child and held him tight. He had missed his normal train into the city that morning.

The nation immediately went into a no-fly mode. Everyone was ordered to land at the nearest possible airport, and traffic was grounded while our leadership tried to figure out what was happening and if there were any more planes involved than the three that had crashed into buildings—two into World Trade Center Towers and one into the Pentagon. There was one more, United Flight 93, that was hijacked and later crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers, learning what had happened in New York and Washington, stormed the cabin.

In the days and weeks after the attacks—the time afterward is a blur of emotion for me, the memories like water flowing over rock in a slow-exposure photograph— I needed to travel weekly into the city for required medical care. On each visit, I was greeted by a New York I’d never seen before. It was as though every citizen had lost a loved one in the tragedy. It was mass grief on a scale I had never seen and haven’t seen since. Around me as I walked the few blocks from the parking structure to the clinic, I saw homemade posters of missing loved ones lost in the attack. There remain, 20 years later, more than a thousand people whose remains have yet to be found and identified. Having watched the towers fall live on TV, I knew even then that many of those posters represented a loss that would never be explained. We all knew, and those despite photocopied memorials to those losses just intensified the sadness for all of us.

As far as aviation was concerned, this is the biggest and most tragic story of my lifetime. It felt as though flying would never be the same. I marked those days in my otherwise busy logbook with black slashes from giant-sized Sharpie, like shrouds over those days of no flying anywhere. And for a time, it was unclear if all flying would need to be done under positive control, meaning no VFR anywhere, or if other onerous restrictions might be placed on private flying. We all wondered if it would be the end of flying small planes as we knew it.

For good reason. To prevent a recurrence of the failures that led to the 20 terrorists boarding four different airplanes, hijacking them all and flying them into buildings, with three hitting their ghastly mark, the federal government established a broad new framework of extensive and invasive security measures, including the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration within it, that changed the way we flew, both as pilots of personal aircraft and as passengers on air carriers.

Some of the regulations made sense, such as the requirement that flight decks be secured, while others, like the establishment of a no-fly zone in Washington, D.C., has all but outlawed private flights anywhere near the capital zone, while allowing commercial flights their same previous access. New York City, on the other hand, the site of two attacks and the vast majority of the casualties, both physical and psychic, did no such thing. Neither city has suffered another attack since.

In the aftermath of the attacks, many if not most Americans came to believe that small planes represented a tremendous threat to our security, and the mainstream media played along with this falsehood. Four months after 9/11, a teenager stole a Cessna 172 and intentionally crashed it into the side of a Tampa, Florida, bank building, killing himself and damaging a single office. Still, the sense that many Americans had and still do is that small planes present an existential threat to our security. Luckily, at some point, leadership in Washington figured out that focusing on light planes was a waste of its resources, so it backed off most of the heavy-handed restrictions, like prop locks on Cessna 152s at Boston-area airports or required escorts for pilots walking out to their Bonanzas.

The day I returned to flying, I remember, was a few weeks after the attacks. I drove down to Bridgeport, where my flying club was based, silently commiserated with my friends who worked at the desk and was escorted out to the single-engine Piper I’d be flying that day. As I contacted ground control and cycled through to the tower and then approach controllers, there was a connection between us that was new. We had always been connected, those of us who busied ourselves with the activities of flying airplanes around these skies, but that day, it became clear that we were family, our lives and thoughts melded to a degree that only tragedy can forge.

The severe blue sky that first day flying again, as I motored along the North Shore of Long Island Sound, was a near twin for that September day a few weeks before though with the the trees below my path having turned to crimson and yellow in the interim. I was flying again, but despite the din of the plane’s engine churning out its heat and power as the paddle-bladed prop clawed its way through the air, I was surrounded by an eerie silence that had nothing to do with sound. The sky seemed impossibly empty and blue, like our hearts in those days and months and years following that worst day in American skies.