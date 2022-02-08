Bottle Cap Challenge Brouhaha

Ah, the joy of counseling safety to others.

Those of you who are parents know how hard it can be to find a balance between protecting your kids from danger and letting them learn how to assess and deal with risk. Whether it’s the trip down to the corner store or trying to catch big air on their BMXs, there’s keeping them safe and there’s letting them live. Of course, where you come down on this depends on what your kids are like and what the nature of the danger is. And once they’ve flown the nest, let’s face it, they’ll be making those calls on their own. That doesn’t mean their hijinks along the way won’t result in cracked skulls or putting an eye out, but it does mean they’ll get the chance to find things out on their own, where real learning takes place.

I know where I fall on that risk management spectrum, and it’s not within shouting distance of anything resembling caution. As a kid, I climbed way too high in trees, about 10 feet for every year I was old, I perfected riding my bike with no hands, and then I moved on to doing it with no feet, which wasn’t as successful an experiment. But I learned, a little bruised and scraped up for the lesson. And it was a lesson I put into practice too. I learned to push the envelope a little more slowly, with just one foot off of its pedal and the other just barely off of it. After another, thankfully less spectacular spill, I got the message: It’s hard to ride a bike with no hands and no feet.

But what does this have to do with flying? Everything.

As you might know, the world of backcountry flying has been in a snit this past week after a writer at quarterly aviation and full-time online magazine Flying, where I worked for many years, penned a piece entitled Social Media’s ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ A Dangerous Game.

The idea of the challenge is to arrange on the runway near the centerline a row of two-liter bottles of soda, their caps screwed off but still in place. The object is for the pilot to take off, come back around and then knock off the soda bottle caps without knocking over the bottles of soda. I’ve never done it, but it sounds hard! And if you were to succeed at doing it, then you’re a hell of a pilot, at least when it comes to telling how high above terra firma your tires are. That skill, I should hasten to add, is a critical one for pilots who frequently get their kicks way off Route 66, where short fields and big obstacles make precision touchdowns a critical safety skill.

The piece was written by Meg Godlewski, who is a good friend. She’s a high-time CFI and a talented writer, one who’s been covering light GA for years. Meg’s piece highlighted the risks of the challenge, one of which was the danger of foreign object damage, or FOD, to aircraft operations in general, and counseled against doing it. The piece itself was in essence an uninvited safety counseling session, delivered in a somewhat condescending tone, as uninvited advice often is.

But in the wide-open spaces of backcountry flying and in the tightly enclosed spaces of backcountry social media, the piece went over like bad wind in a fully occupied Cessna 172. No one was happy about it. But while folks aboard the affected plane might politely ignore the offense, on the Internet, such polity is rare, and few let unpleasant opinions pass. Sure enough, the reaction to Meg’s piece was swift and condemnatory.

Much of it, to be fair, focused on why Meg was wrong in worrying about the challenge, though others turned it into mocking and personal attack, some of it, sadly, focused on the author’s being a woman—one member of a large Facebook group wrote, “Maybe Meg should be reviewing more cookbooks, fewer pilot videos.” Even a leader of the backcountry movement, Kevin Quinn, posted a photo making fun of the author, captioning a photo of a big-wheel taildragger just as it’s ready to come upon a line of two-liter bottles of Mountain Dew, “Dew It For Meg.” Others mocked her concerns about FOD, while others referred to her as a “Safety Karen.” Someone even created the hashtag #doitforMeg. While I personally refrain from this kind of mocking speech and condemn the rare sexist attack, I will also admit that the blowback was totally predictable.

Seeing the backlash, Flying wasted no time with pushing out a rebuttal to its own article in a piece, written by Josh Richling, who works as a crew chief for the National STOL series and works for Flying covering STOL events, lauded the bottle cap challenge, saying that it was a great event, one that epitomizes the joy of flying and has, through its massive social media impact, shown how much fun flying can be. It was a bit too much treacle for my tastes, but I agreed with the author’s opinion.

The whole affair has highlighted the same interpersonal dilemma that I mentioned earlier, when to counsel caution and when not to. In this case, the choice was clear. There was a group of grown people doing something with very limited risk at slow speed in landing configuration and close to the ground.

In this case at least, the answer is easy. Let the kids play.