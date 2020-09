In this amazing, 18-second long video, New Zealander Deane Philip shows how to land it as short as possible… he gives thanks to his Alaska Bush Wheels, by the way, too. This is a maximum performance demonstration done by an experienced and skilled backcountry pilot. And it is worth watching again and again. Ah, heck. Just put it on repeat! It’s poetry in motion. Oh, and we didn’t actually measure out the landing roll. It might have been 80 feet.