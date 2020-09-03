Pilots are loving Microsoft’s newly released Flight Simulator 2020 for its incredible realism, usually that is. There’s no shortage of funny glitches too. But lots of pilots are doing side-by-side comparisons of the real vs. the FS2020 world, like this amazing one.
This pair of shots by Reddit user u/Willman3755 really caught our eye. One is a screen cap of him flying his real life Cessna 210 and the other is of the same place and altitude in the world “shot” from a Cessna 172 in Flight Simulator.
Can you guess which is which? Duh. Cessna 210s do not have wing struts. And there are some other minor differences, but wow!