Advertisement

Pilots are loving Microsoft’s newly released Flight Simulator 2020 for its incredible realism, usually that is. There’s no shortage of funny glitches too. But lots of pilots are doing side-by-side comparisons of the real vs. the FS2020 world, like this amazing one.

This pair of shots by Reddit user u/Willman3755 really caught our eye. One is a screen cap of him flying his real life Cessna 210 and the other is of the same place and altitude in the world “shot” from a Cessna 172 in Flight Simulator.

Can you guess which is which? Duh. Cessna 210s do not have wing struts. And there are some other minor differences, but wow!