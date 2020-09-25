Advertisement

It was a busy news week in aviation, with big stories from around the country and around the world, including big milestones, disturbing allegations, moving commemorations and much more.

A huge fly-over of nearly 100 World War II-era warbirds is taking place over Washington, D.C., today in commemoration of 75 years since the end of World War II. The tribute, organized by the Arsenal of Democracy Fly-Over committee, was originally going to take place earlier this year but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Torrential rains from Hurricane Sally flooded several Gulf Coast airports, damaging a number of aircraft. Slow-moving Sally dumped up to two feet of rain on already soaked areas of the coast just two weeks after Hurricane Laura caused extensive damage throughout the region.

A North American B-25 crashed in Stockton, California, after a forced landing in a field, during which it hit an irrigation ditch. The three crewmembers were not seriously injured. The plane was heavily damaged. No word on if it can be rebuilt.

The NTSB released its final report on the August 2019 crash of a Cessna Sovereign carrying auto racing legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and two other family members. All five aboard the plane survived the crash from a botched landing. The NTSB blamed the accident on pilot error.

uAvionix AC-30 announced that it had earned FAA STC AML approval for its AC-30 digital primary flight display. The $1,995 unit can be fitted into the existing hole of a mechanical round gauge without any cutting of the panel. The company plans to begin deliveries in October.

Airbus announced that it was going to pursue the development of hydrogen-powered airliners as a means of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions. Let the Hindenburg memes commence.

Daher built its 1,000th TMB pressurized turboprop single. The first TBM, the model 700, was handed over to a customer in early 1990. Today’s latest model, the TMB 940, is more than 30 knots faster in cruise than the original and features a full glass cockpit.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, is suing Los Angeles County sheriffs deputies for photos they took of the victims of the crash of a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter outside of Los Angeles in February, in which Kobe Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed. The lawsuit claims that eight different deputies took graphic and unauthorized cell phone photos of the crash and its victims.

Tecnam announced a version of its P2012 Traveler optimized for special missions work. The company said that the aircraft, dubbed the Sentinel, will boast up to nine hours of endurance and be available with suites of special missions equipment from some of the world’s leading developers of such gear.

Seattle Avionics, makers of a leading navigation app for portable devices was acquired by AFB Partners, which has quietly put together an impressive portfolio of aviation holdings, including RocketRoute, a leading digital flight data and service access provider with particular strength in the Euro market. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Avidyne got Part 25 approval for its IFD 540 display in Cessna Citation Excel and XLS aircraft, two popular business jets, and part of Avidyne’s growing presence in that marketplace, where its displays, it says, present lower-cost, easier-to-install options for operators of a growing number of turbine powered aircraft.