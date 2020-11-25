Plane Facts: Sole Survivors

Advertisement

Fatalities In Crash Of Yemenia Flight 626 (2009): 152 (2009)

Survivors: 1

Name: Bahia Bakari

Age: 14

Hours Spent At Sea Clinging To Wreckage: Nine-plus

Injuries: Hypothermia, fractured collarbone

Last Memory Before Crash: Announcement to fasten seatbelt

Fatalities On Northwest Airlines Flight 255 (1987): 154

Fatalities On The Ground: 2

Lone Survivor: Cecelia Cichan, age 4

How She Was Found: Shielded under her mother

Gifts Received In Hospital: 2,000+

Cards: 30,000+

Special Attendee At Her Wedding: Firefighter who saved her life

Crash Where Sole Survivor Was At The Controls: Comair Flight 5191 (2006)

Cause: Incorrect runway/runway overrun

Runway Used: 26, 3,501 ft

Length The CL-600 Required For Takeoff: 3,744 ft

Sole Survivor Left Stranded In Remote Mountain Range: Annette Herfkens

Crash: Vietnamese Airlines Flight VN474 (1992)

Fatalities: 30

Days Before Rescue: 8

Herfkens’ Injuries: Fractured hips, collapsed lung, broken jaw



Longest Time Before A Sole Survivor Was Rescued: 11 days

Location: Amazon rainforest

Crash: LANSA Flight 508 (1971)

Fatalities: 91

Cause: Lightning strike

Miles Survivor Fell From Sky: 2



Furthest Distance Fallen From Plane And Survived: 6.31 miles

Survivor: Vesna Vulovic

Occupation: Flight attendant

Crash Involved: JAT Flight 367 (1972)

Cause: Briefcase bomb

Fatalities: 27