RANS S-12 Airaile

Hillrose, Colorado/Injuries: 2 Serious

The noncertificated pilot reported that, during a local flight, he noticed an area of smoke and fire near his property. The pilot descended the airplane to about 20 ft above ground level to see what was burning, which diverted his attention from flying. The pilot “immediately” pulled up to avoid power lines, but the airplane struck the lines. The airplane then impacted the ground and came to rest inverted, which resulted in substantial damage to the wings and empennage. The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures of the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The noncertificated pilot’s diverted attention while looking at a fire during low-altitude flying, which resulted in a collision with power lines.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.