Plane Facts: Bush Planes

Claimed first bush flying: Canada 1919, Curtiss HS-2L flying boats at Lac-a-la-Tortue, Quebec

Early popular bush planes: Curtiss JN-4 Jenny

Reason: Relatively rugged, cheap and plentiful

Early legendary bush pilot: Earl Frederick Crabb

Other Crabb claim to fame: WWI ace

Number of enemy planes downed: Six in three-month span in 1919

First bush flying gigs: Pioneering mail pilot, U.S. Forest service pilot in Maine

Alaska’s first bush pilot: Carl Ben Eielson

Day job: Math teacher

Early bush flying jobs: Mail hauling, transportation, fire spotting, game tracking, search and rescue

Key design feature: Taildragger (conventional) gear

Benefits: Mainly terrain clearance in rough terrain

Last year of full J-3 Cub production: 1947

First year of Piper PA-18 Super Cub production: 1949

First Super Cub in Alaska: 1949

Major differences: Flaps, more powerful engine, higher gross weight, solo pilot in front seat

Number of PA-18s produced: Around 15,000 Last year of full production: 1983 (reintroduced from 1988 to 1994)

Popular mods forPA-18s: More powerful engines, large tires(bush tires), floats

Super Cub Gallery

Purpose-built bush plane: De Havilland Beaver, 1947-1967

Power: Pratt & Whitney R-985 Wasp Junior, 450-hp, radial design

Beavers built: 1,657

Percentage of those purchased by U.S. Army: Just under half

Beavers still busy: Unknown, in the many hundreds

Primary applications: Transportation, freight hauling, float transport, sky diving, game spotting, mail-carrying

Developed into: De Havilland Otter, Twin Otter

Type owners: Viking Aircraft, since 2006

New production Beavers: None yet; many rebuilds

Most useful bush plane mod: So-called Tundra tires

Features: Large size, low inflation

Design characteristics: Load absorption, easier rolling on rough terrain

Inventor: Alvin J. Musselman

Year introduced: 1929

Company in on the action early: Goodyear

Largest Goodyear bush tire: 46 inches diameter

Year of FAA safety tests of big-tire planes: 1994

Reason: Suspicion that the tires were a safety hazard

Problems suspected: Raised stall speed

Problems discovered: Poor forward visibility on taxi due to higher deck angle