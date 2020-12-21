Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In
Advertisement

Breaking News: Santa Gets Caught in Power Lines

The jolly fellow was reportedly unhurt. Phew! Details here!

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Santa caught in power lines. Photo courtesy of CHP – North Sacramento
Santa caught in power lines. Photo courtesy of CHP – North Sacramento
Advertisement

With Christmas Eve just days away, Santa’s big night is almost here. So you can imagine the alarm that was raised when reports came out of Sacramento that Santa had gotten himself and his flying sleigh tangled up in power lines. The story has a happy ending.

First of all, we’re a little upset that some are referring to Santa as a man who dressed up in a Santa suit. The term they’re looking for is “Santa.” But we’ll let it slide.

The accident—hey, Santa is human, too (we think)—happened on Sunday when Santa was taking his sleigh for a spin and he ran into power lines in Sacramento County. Lucky thing, the Fire Department was there to help get Santa out of that tight spot, a situation he frequently finds himself in, but with chimneys instead of power lines. So this was new for him, we’re guessing. Oh, and most importantly, he was totally unhurt. The CHP, which also responded, seemed to understand the situation a little better than the firefighters, i.e., it was Santa!

And, no, we didn’t see any reindeer either, so we’re guessing Rudolph and pals are just fine and hopefully getting a little rest before they put big hours in their respective logbooks later this week.

Santa caught in power lines. Photo courtesy of CHP – North Sacramento
Santa caught in power lines. Photo courtesy of CHP – North Sacramento

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in