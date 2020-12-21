Advertisement

With Christmas Eve just days away, Santa’s big night is almost here. So you can imagine the alarm that was raised when reports came out of Sacramento that Santa had gotten himself and his flying sleigh tangled up in power lines. The story has a happy ending.

First of all, we’re a little upset that some are referring to Santa as a man who dressed up in a Santa suit. The term they’re looking for is “Santa.” But we’ll let it slide.

The accident—hey, Santa is human, too (we think)—happened on Sunday when Santa was taking his sleigh for a spin and he ran into power lines in Sacramento County. Lucky thing, the Fire Department was there to help get Santa out of that tight spot, a situation he frequently finds himself in, but with chimneys instead of power lines. So this was new for him, we’re guessing. Oh, and most importantly, he was totally unhurt. The CHP, which also responded, seemed to understand the situation a little better than the firefighters, i.e., it was Santa!

And, no, we didn’t see any reindeer either, so we’re guessing Rudolph and pals are just fine and hopefully getting a little rest before they put big hours in their respective logbooks later this week.