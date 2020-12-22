Advertisement

Piper PA36 Pawnee

Bancroft, Idaho/Injuries: 1 Minor

The pilot reported that, during an agricultural application flight, he stalled the airplane while in a low-altitude turn. In an attempt to recover, the pilot dumped the chemicals, but the airplane continued to descend and impacted a hillside. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and engine mounts. The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during a low-altitude turn, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.