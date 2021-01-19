Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Plane Facts: Presidential Planes

From Clippers to jumbo jets, United States presidents have used planes to travel safely, and stealthily, too.

By Desiree Kocis Updated Save Article

Air Force One
Advertisement

First Sitting President To Take Flight: Franklin D. Roosevelt 
Date: Jan. 14, 1943
Aircraft: Boeing 314 Dixie Clipper
Purpose Of Flight: Casablanca Conference

Days To Reach Casablanca From U.S.: 4
Distance Of Round-Trip Flight: 17,000 miles

First Official Presidential Aircraft: Douglas C-54 Skymaster
Flight Range: 4,000 miles
Nickname: “Sacred Cow”

“Air Force One” Call Sign Adopted: 1953
President In Office: Dwight D. Eisenhower
First Non-Prop Jet In Fleet: Boeing 707 Stratoliner
Blue & White Color Scheme Incorporated: 1963
First Lady Who Helped Design It: Jacqueline Kennedy

Only President To Take Oath of Office Onboard: Lyndon B. Johnson
Place: On the ramp, Dallas Love Field
Inauguration Crowd: 27
Square Feet They Were Squeezed Into: 16
Also Onboard The Flight: John F. Kennedy’s body

Presidential Aircraft Since 1990: Boeing 747-200B
Fleet: 2
Tail Numbers: 28000, 29000
Forbidden Location To Park: Airport terminal
Reason: Immediate as-needed takeoff
Home Base: Joint Base Andrews
Overseer: 89th Airlift Wing

Presidential Pilots Since 1943: 15
Maximum Flight Crew: 26
Flight Time Capability: Indefinitely
How That’s Possible: In-flight refueling
Unfueled Flight Range: 8,000 miles
Maximum Altitude: 45,100 feet
Top Speed: 600 mph
Floor Space: 4,000 square feet
Seats: 70
Floors: 3
Kitchens: 2
Telephones: 85
Radars Said To Be Able To Detect It: 0
Hourly Operating Cost: $200,000

New Fleet Expected: 2024
Aircraft: Boeing 747-8
Contract Cost: $3.9 billion

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in