Plane Facts: Presidential Planes

First Sitting President To Take Flight: Franklin D. Roosevelt
Date: Jan. 14, 1943
Aircraft: Boeing 314 Dixie Clipper
Purpose Of Flight: Casablanca Conference
Days To Reach Casablanca From U.S.: 4
Distance Of Round-Trip Flight: 17,000 miles
First Official Presidential Aircraft: Douglas C-54 Skymaster
Flight Range: 4,000 miles
Nickname: “Sacred Cow”
“Air Force One” Call Sign Adopted: 1953
President In Office: Dwight D. Eisenhower
First Non-Prop Jet In Fleet: Boeing 707 Stratoliner
Blue & White Color Scheme Incorporated: 1963
First Lady Who Helped Design It: Jacqueline Kennedy
Only President To Take Oath of Office Onboard: Lyndon B. Johnson
Place: On the ramp, Dallas Love Field
Inauguration Crowd: 27
Square Feet They Were Squeezed Into: 16
Also Onboard The Flight: John F. Kennedy’s body
Presidential Aircraft Since 1990: Boeing 747-200B
Fleet: 2
Tail Numbers: 28000, 29000
Forbidden Location To Park: Airport terminal
Reason: Immediate as-needed takeoff
Home Base: Joint Base Andrews
Overseer: 89th Airlift Wing
Presidential Pilots Since 1943: 15
Maximum Flight Crew: 26
Flight Time Capability: Indefinitely
How That’s Possible: In-flight refueling
Unfueled Flight Range: 8,000 miles
Maximum Altitude: 45,100 feet
Top Speed: 600 mph
Floor Space: 4,000 square feet
Seats: 70
Floors: 3
Kitchens: 2
Telephones: 85
Radars Said To Be Able To Detect It: 0
Hourly Operating Cost: $200,000
New Fleet Expected: 2024
Aircraft: Boeing 747-8
Contract Cost: $3.9 billion