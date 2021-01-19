Plane Facts: Presidential Planes

Advertisement

First Sitting President To Take Flight: Franklin D. Roosevelt

Date: Jan. 14, 1943

Aircraft: Boeing 314 Dixie Clipper

Purpose Of Flight: Casablanca Conference

Days To Reach Casablanca From U.S.: 4

Distance Of Round-Trip Flight: 17,000 miles

First Official Presidential Aircraft: Douglas C-54 Skymaster

Flight Range: 4,000 miles

Nickname: “Sacred Cow”

“Air Force One” Call Sign Adopted: 1953

President In Office: Dwight D. Eisenhower

First Non-Prop Jet In Fleet: Boeing 707 Stratoliner

Blue & White Color Scheme Incorporated: 1963

First Lady Who Helped Design It: Jacqueline Kennedy

Only President To Take Oath of Office Onboard: Lyndon B. Johnson

Place: On the ramp, Dallas Love Field

Inauguration Crowd: 27

Square Feet They Were Squeezed Into: 16

Also Onboard The Flight: John F. Kennedy’s body

Presidential Aircraft Since 1990: Boeing 747-200B

Fleet: 2

Tail Numbers: 28000, 29000

Forbidden Location To Park: Airport terminal

Reason: Immediate as-needed takeoff

Home Base: Joint Base Andrews

Overseer: 89th Airlift Wing

Presidential Pilots Since 1943: 15

Maximum Flight Crew: 26

Flight Time Capability: Indefinitely

How That’s Possible: In-flight refueling

Unfueled Flight Range: 8,000 miles

Maximum Altitude: 45,100 feet

Top Speed: 600 mph

Floor Space: 4,000 square feet

Seats: 70

Floors: 3

Kitchens: 2

Telephones: 85

Radars Said To Be Able To Detect It: 0

Hourly Operating Cost: $200,000

New Fleet Expected: 2024

Aircraft: Boeing 747-8

Contract Cost: $3.9 billion