Vertical Flight in Six Historic Steps

Back to the “nearly impossible” part. If you think about the jet pack, you have the basic idea of what people looking up in the air at birds for millennia wanted to do—well, minus the screeching din. But that was really hard to accomplish, so people turned to fixed wings not as a superior means to get what they wanted but as a way to get up in the air at all, while still having some control over the flight path, as you don’t with balloons.

And the ways that people devised for getting to vertical flight were ideas that seemed completely nuts. “I know, let’s strap small rockets to someone’s back and fly around.” Who, I wonder, would have said, “A rocket backpack? Great idea!” Surely it wasn’t the test pilot who would be strapping that contraption on. On second thought (and knowing more than a few test pilots), it was probably the test pilot who gave a big grinning double thumbs up to the idea.

What vertical flight is, exactly, isn’t intuitive. It’s clear that it means going up in the vertical plane without the need to also be going forward, as helicopters can. A small plane might seem capable of vertical flight, but it isn’t. Imagine one sitting still in a very strong wind. When it’s blowing hard enough, the plane will rise up. But it’s not really flying vertically. It is, rather, moving forward relative to the air mass it’s in. True vertical flight has to be the capability to go upward at zero true forward airspeed. Conventional planes simply can’t do that.