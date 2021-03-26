Legendary Illustrator Barry Ross Joins Plane & Pilot

Advertisement

Though some of you might have heard rumors, let me make the first public announcement welcoming award-winning illustrator Barry Ross to Plane & Pilot, further cementing our brand’s lineup in what we believe is the best aviation magazine for pilots who fly for sport, transportation and business. Barry will be illustrating our Lessons Learned About Flying (And About Life) column, which appears in every issue of Plane & Pilot.

You’ve seen Barry’s work before. For more than 30 years he created illustrations for Flying, where I worked with him for many years. It was while I was at that brand that Barry got a permanent display at the EAA Aviation Museum. Barry, by the way, is a long-time pilot. One look at his work makes clear that he knows aviation. It’s not just that he can create realistic illustrations of the airplanes we fly, it’s that he captures the drama in a close call or memorable flight not only in the hardware and the landscape, but in the faces of the pilots who lived these adventures. Welcome to Plane & Pilot, Barry!

