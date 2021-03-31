There was no warning of what was to come. The weather was good, the afternoon takeoff uneventful. At 3,000 feet, the crew checked in with Oklahoma City departure, and the controller issued a climb-and-turn instruction, but it went unanswered. About 30 seconds later, on the Wiley Post tower frequency, someone said, “I just saw an airplane crash and explode.” Both pilots and all three passengers were killed and the airplane destroyed by impact forces and postcrash fire.

How the flight came together was complicated and controversial. One week before the flight, United Engines called Interstate Helicopters, a Part 135 charter operation, to transport three United executives from KPWA to Mankato. The plan was to spend the night and come back. United had previously used Interstate Helicopters, as well as some other local charter firms, for occasional company flights. It didn’t know that Interstate had no fixed-wing aircraft on its FAA certificate, meaning that Interstate, according to the NTSB, was facilitating an illegal commercial flight.

While attracting a lot of NTSB and FAA interest, the legalities have no connection to the accident cause.