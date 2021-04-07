CC Log: Flying Africa In The Midst Of Turmoil

If you’ve never been to Africa, you may be surprised, as I was, to learn that the continent is actually a huge horizontal band of semi-impenetrable jungle enclosed on top and bottom by twin strips of the world’s most forbidding deserts.

I should have known, but I guess I never realized the scope of the Sahara on top and the Kalahari/Namib on the bottom. It was 1984, and a quartet of mostly dissimilar airplanes was being ferried from the U.S. to South Africa, mine to Johannesburg, one to Durban and two to Cape Town.

It had been a long trip in relatively good weather, and we were happy to have made it to Libreville, Gabon, with no mechanical glitches. I was flying the largest airplane of the four, a Cessna Crusader twin, destined for Rand Airport in Jo’burg. There was also a Piper Seneca, an Arrow and a Mooney 231.

We’d flown to St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, then diagonally 2,000 nm across the Atlantic to Funchal in the Madeira Islands off the coast of Morocco (yes, the home of Madeira wine).