Plane & Pilot Survey: Martha Lunken And Flying Under Bridges

What are your feelings about the incident?

Flying under bridges
The FAA sanctions against aviation columnist and former FAA safety manager Martha Lunken that came to light this week have shined the spotlight on a couple of hot-button topics. Lunken, 79, had her certificates revoked by the FAA for flying under a bridge near Cincinnati, Ohio. The incident reportedly happened last year, and the FAA hammer came down only recently. What are your feelings about the incident?

FAA Revokes Certificates Of Popular Aviation Columnist Martha Lunken

