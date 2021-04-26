Accident Brief: Cessna 172 Skyhawk Pre-Flight Injury in Key West

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Key West, Florida/Injuries: 1 Serious

The pilot reported that he performed a preflight inspection at night and started the airplane, but the airplane would not move forward as he attempted to taxi from parking to the runway. The pilot looked out the left window to see if there were wheel chocks, and his passenger exited the right door and checked the right main landing gear wheel for chocks. The passenger subsequently moved to the front of the airplane and attempted to remove the chocks from the nosewheel. The passenger’s right hand was struck by the propeller, which resulted in a serious injury. The pilot reported that there were no pre-accident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

PROBABLE CAUSE(S): The pilot’s and the passenger’s improper decision to have the passenger attempt to move a wheel chock while the propeller was turning, which resulted in a serious injury.

