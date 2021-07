Facts About Refueling Airplanes

Advertisement

First Successful Aerial Refueling: 1921

Altitude Accomplished: 1,000 feet

Gallons Transferred: 5

Transfer Method: Wingwalking, plane hopping

Refueling Hoses Introduced: 1923

Nickname Of Flexible Hose System: “Probe-and-Drogue”

Primarily Used By: U.S. Navy, Marines

Hose Location On Tankers: Wingtips

Speed Fuel Can Be Transferred: 420 gallons/minute

Alternate Aerial Refueling System: “The Flying Boom”

Primarily Used By: U.S. Air Force

How It’s Different: Hose replaced by telescoping tube

Tube Location On Tanker: Underside of tail

Popular Boom Tanker: Airbus A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport)

Length Of Boom When Retracted: 38 feet

Fully Extended: 60 feet

Speed Fuel Can Be Transferred: 1,200 gallons/minute



Pounds Of Fuel Tanker Can Hold: 250,000

Single-Engine Aircraft Able To Be Refueled In One Flight: ~15

Able To Be Refueled At Once: 3

Maximum Altitude Of Operation: 35,000 feet

Average Cruising Speed: 300-350 mph

First Aircraft Equipped With Boom: Boeing B-29 Superfortress

First Exclusive Jet Tanker: Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker

Developed: 1965

KC-135s Still In Service: 500

Primary Person Responsible For Workload: Boom operator

Height Requirement Of Operators: 5-foot-4 to 6-foot-5 tall

Age Requirement: 17 to 39 years old

Biggest Challenge Of The Job: Focus exhaustion

Greatest Hazard: Aircraft strike

Worst Accident: B-52 collided with K-135 over Spain

Hydrogen Bombs Onboard The B-52: 4

Detonated: 2 (non-nuclear explosions with radioactive contamination)

Fatalities: 7

Survivors: 3

New Tanker Under Development: Boeing KC-46 Pegasus

Production Began: 2013

Current Status: Limited release

Reason For Slow Rollout: Issue with fuel system leaks

Days Of Training Required For KC-46 Boom Operators: 59

Possible Future Of The Industry: Refueling via unmanned drones

Biggest Challenge: Outperforming humans

Can Land Vehicles Refuel Airborne Aircraft: Yep!

Advertisement

Record For Single-Engine Staying Afloat Via Land Vehicle: 65 days

Aircraft: Cessna 172

Jets Able To Break That Record: 0

Reason: Vehicle speed must match aircraft speed