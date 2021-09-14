43 Facts About The Civil Air Patrol

Advertisement

Pilots know what the Civil Air Patrol is, but very few of us understand the scope and scale of the work it does. Since the 1940s, it has done its part to keep American citizens safe, though that role has changed a good deal over the years. These days, the mission is predominantly search and rescue, but there are numerous other mission types you probably didn’t know about—it has hot air balloons, you know! Check out these remarkable facts about this remarkable organization. We’re betting you’ll be as surprised by many of them as we were!

Founded: 1941

Original Name: Civil Air Defense Service (CADS)

Motto: “Semper Vigilans” (Always Vigilant)

Headquarters: Maxwell AFB, Alabama

Purpose: Mobilize civilian pilots for national defense

Became Civilian Auxiliary Of The U.S. Air Force: 1948



Primary WWII Duties: Coastal patrol

Members Awarded Congressional Gold Medals: Approximately 200,000

Current Commander: Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith (24th)

The New Guy: Brig. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, who will assume command from Smith in late August

Modern Duties: Search & Rescue (SAR), Aerospace Education, Disaster Relief

Annual Missions: Approximately 50,000

Percent Of Inland SAR Missions Involving CAP: 90

Lives Saved Per Year: More than 100

Current Membership: 65,927

Percent Female: 15-20%

Senior Members: 38,000

Cadets: 27,926

Aircrew: 6,850

Member Earnings: $0

Annual Dues: $35

U.S. Squadrons: 1,442

Overseas Squadrons: 8

Fleet Size: 560

Primary Aircraft: Cessna 172s and 182s

Glider Fleet: 54

Hot Air Balloons: 2

Drones: 1,500

Hourly Flight Costs: $120-$165

Average Hours Flown/Year: 95,000

Percent USAF-Assigned: 80

Value Of Annual Operations: Approximately $200 million

Federally Funded: $40-$50 million

Provided By USAF: $2.4 million

Cadet Program Initiated: 1942

Goal: Prepare teens for military service

Focus Areas: Aerospace, character, fitness, leadership

Age To Join: 12-18

Weekly Commitment: 2 hours

Length of Summer Encampment: 1 week

Cost: Approximately $200

Recent Goal Of Civil Air Patrol: Addressing pilot shortage

Orientation Flights Given Each Year: Approximately 35,000