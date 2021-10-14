Plane Facts: Aircraft Carriers

Advertisement

Aircraft carriers have been carrying out critical military operations across the world since the 1800s—that’s not a typo. Even before the advent of the airplane, it was clear that transporting aircraft of some kind might provide a wartime advantage, so in the early days, lighter-than-air-craft fit the bill.

Today’s modern aircraft carriers are large, nuclear-powered warships, considered the centerpiece of any global power’s navy. The United States’ carriers are designed to store and launch dozens of fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft in support of national security. Military jets are propelled from the ships using an impressive catapult system, which can zip the aircraft from zero to hundreds of miles per hour in a matter of seconds.

Designed to last a good five decades and only requiring a handful of refuelings in their lifetime, aircraft carriers provide the longest and most reliable service of any military vessel. Crews aboard these ships generally number in the thousands, and their jobs are among the most dangerous in the world. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons these ships are equipped with full onboard hospital facilities.

Total Active Aircraft Carriers Worldwide: 45

Currently In Service In The U.S.: 11

Top Speed: >30 knots (35+ mph)

Powered By: Nuclear energy

Refueling Requirements: Once every 20 years

Lifespan: 50 years

Oldest In Service: USS Nimitz

Built: 1968

Commissioned By The U.S. Navy: 1975

Planned Decommission: 2025

Crew Size Of Nimitz-Class Carriers: 6,012

Capacity: ~80 fighter jets

How Aircraft Are Launched: Catapults

Throttle Power Required Prior To Catapult Release: Full

Brakes Held: No

Cue That Pilot Is Ready To Launch: Salute to catapult operator

Aircraft Acceleration At Launch: Zero to 150 knots in 2 seconds

Time Until Next Aircraft Can Launch: 20 seconds

Distance Between Flight Deck And Water Surface: ~280 feet

How Landing Aircraft Avoid Ending Up In Water: Tailhook snags arresting wire stretched across deck

Danger Level Of Flight Deck Jobs: High

Fatalities Since 1980: 38

Gravely Injured: 9

Largest Aircraft To Land On A Carrier: C-130 Hercules

Takeoff Distance It Required: 745 feet

Landing: 460 feet

Catapult Or Tailhook Used: No

Highest Takeoff Weight Accomplished: 121,000 pounds

World’s Newest And Largest Aircraft Carrier: USS Gerald R. Ford

Commissioned: 2017

Length: 1,106 feet

Decks: 25

Construction Cost: $12.8 billion

Amount Over Budget: 22%

Crew Size: 5,500

Aircraft Capacity: 90

Estimated Increase In Launching Capacity: 25%

Christened By: Susan Ford Bales, President Ford’s daughter

Cool Feature: Welded-in time capsule

Capsule Contents: Sandstone from the White House, Navy coins, Aviator Wings of first commanding officer

Medical Facilities: Hospital, pharmacy, laboratory

Hospital Beds: 46

Cost To Dismantle Retired Aircraft Carriers: $25-$50 million/vessel

New Carriers Currently Under Construction: 2