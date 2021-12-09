Plane Facts: MedEvac

From rescuing wounded soldiers on the battlefield to extracting vehicular accident victims, air ambulances have been saving thousands of lives for more than 100 incredible years. Their ability to reach people fast and access remote areas even in challenging terrain gives them a clear advantage over ground EMS vehicles. Some hefty downsides exist, however—namely with steep costs and safety hazards. The pressure to respond and save lives, even in adverse weather conditions, has led to many tragic, and often fatal, incidents. Accident rates within the air medical service industry are almost double that of general aviation. This has led to a recent revamp of safety protocols and technology. Still, the life-saving benefits far outweigh the risks, with studies showing an almost 60% boost in survivability of trauma patients when transported by air vs. ground.

On a personal note, if it weren’t for a life-saving helicopter whisking me away from a dark, remote country road many years back, I wouldn’t be able to share these interesting facts with you today!

Air Medical Services First Conceptualized: 1870

Aircraft: Hot air balloon

Purpose: Transport injured soldiers during Siege of Paris

First Official Air Ambulance Flight: Turkey, 1917

Aircraft: de Havilland DH9

Operated By: British Royal Air Force

Time It Would Have Taken To Drive To Hospital: Three days

Time It Took To Fly: 45 minutes

How Aircraft Was Set Up: Stretcher secured behind the pilot

Military Advantage: Significant reduction of troop mortality

Year This Service Became Available To U.S. Civilians: 1947

Primary Aircraft Used Today: Helicopters

Advantage Over Other Aircraft Types: Easier takeoff/landing access

EMS Helicopters In Service: 700+

Participating Medical Centers: >200

Key Services: Patient & donor organ transport, delivery of non-emergency medical services to remote areas

Typical Crew: One pilot, two medical personnel

Air EMS Pilots & Medics In U.S.: 21,000+

Flight Hours Required To Become Pilot: 1,000

Average Salary: $58,790/year

Average Medic Salary: $71,635

Cost Of A Single Ride To Patients: $15,000-$36,000

Compared To Ground EMS: $800-$1,200

Covered By Insurance: <30%



Amount Survivability Increases When Traveling By Air Vs. Ground: 57%

Average Flight Length: 52 miles

Flights Per Day In U.S.: >1,000

Patients Flown Each Year: ~400,000

Biggest Concern: Safety

Accident Rate: 5 accidents/100,000 hours

Fatal: ~40%

Safety Considerations: Weather, distance, terrain, landing site hazards

Recent Safety Improvement: Night-vision goggles required

Reason: Helps pilots avoid power lines, trees and other hazards

Motto Used For Flight Cancellation: “3 to go, 1 to say NO”

Patient Survivability Considered In Decision: No

EMS Pilots Who Say They Feel Pressured To Complete Flights: > 1/3

Program Designed To Counter This: “No Pressure Initiative” (NPI)

Founder: National EMS Pilots Association

How NPI Works: Offers layers of protection, including risk assessment and other decision-making tools

Safety Recommendation Of NTSB: More simulation pilot training and greater investment in cockpit technology

