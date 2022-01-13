How Much Flying Stuff Pays/Costs

Becoming a pilot, whether as a hobby or a career, is a dream shared by many, and rightfully so—defying gravity in a big metal bird is incredibly fulfilling! Unfortunately, achieving that dream can often require deep pockets and, for some, the costs are prohibitive. Earning a private pilot certification can run the average flight student well over $10,000, a number quadrupled, or more, for a commercial certificate. While scholarships and grants are available, they are generally reserved for those on the career track and aren’t easy to come by.
As a result, fewer people are taking to the sky these days, and some small airports are being forced to close up shop. Even the airline industry is suffering, with current predictions that it will be short more than 12,000 commercial pilots by 2023. But not all hope is lost! Many airlines are now offering incentive programs to help offset training costs. Plus, joining the military is always an option, and those in the service get to fly the faster toys! As for the hobbyists, cheaper alternatives exist, such as earning a sport or recreational certificate.
Average Starting Pay For Commercial Pilots: $46,000
Median Annual Salary: $86,000
Airline Pilots: $147,000
How Most Get Their Start: A “discovery flight”
Cost Of The Average Discovery Flight: $100
Private Pilot Certificate: $11,000-$15,000
Ground School: ~$300
FAR/AIM Book: $15
Headset: $100-$1,000
FAA Knowledge Exam: $150
Check Ride Examiner Fee: $600
Hourly Aircraft Rental Rate: $120-$300
Instructor Rate: $40-80/hour
Tips For Reducing Training Costs: Study hard, fly often and pick a quiet airport
Most Affordable Flight Training Option: Join the military
Cost To Train: $0
Cost To Become A Flight Instructor: $40,000-$60,000
CFI Salary Range: $30,000-$60,000
State With Highest Salary: Wyoming
Average: $71,000
Lowest: North Carolina
Average: $49,600
ATP Flight School CFIs: ~$75,000
Amount Above National Average: 41%
Cheapest Pilot Certificate: Sport Pilot
Cost: ~$4,500
Hours Required: 20
Average Light Aircraft Rental Rate: $100/hour
Base Cost Of A Shiny New Cessna 172 In 1970: $15,500
In 2021: $432,000+
Aircraft Still Available For Under $20K: Cessna 150
Price Of A New Cirrus SR-22: $780,000+; as outfitted, many are well over $900,000
Average Hangar Rental Fees: ~$275/month
Annual Aircraft Inspection: $900+
Insurance: $1,200-$2,000
Fuel: $40-55/hour
Annual Maintenance: $1,500-$5,000
Landing Fees: Vary
Affordable Way To Own: Split cost via flying club
