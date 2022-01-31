Five Weird Airplanes That Were Surprisingly Popular

There are usually good reasons for design weirdness, but they are usually hard to see through the unexpected angles and appendages. The odd approaches to configuration that you’ll see here don’t usually reflect the designer’s aesthetic sensibilities but, rather, the design performance or mission goals that wound up driving the design decisions. These decisions, like the giant balloon-like forward fuselage of the Airbus Beluga, are for a specific reason, and the same is true for every one of the planes in our lineup here. One thing most of these planes have in common is the commitment by the designer or the manufacturer to the unusual aspect of the design, and while some of the creators celebrated the design as much as the performance improvements or mission capabilities they bring, most wind up getting smitten by the resultant beauty and/or oddness of the plane.

Cessna 207

The Cessna 206, a stretched 182/205/210, has a nose that’s perhaps a little too prominent for some folks. So when Cessna decided to give its backcountry operators an extra passenger seat by stretching the 206, the effect was very odd, like looking at a 206 in a stretchy funhouse mirror. But the plane made all kinds of sense in other ways. The 45-inch stretch at first gave a single extra seat in back, which was later joined by a second additional passenger section.