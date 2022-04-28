Announcing Finalists for Plane & Pilot Your Flying World Photo Contest

Plane & Pilot proudly announces the finalists for this year’s Plane & Pilot Your Flying World Photo Contest. Finalists were selected from among hundreds of entries, and while there wasn’t a bad shot in the bunch, these images shone through.
And as usual, there was a wide range of subject matter in this year’s battle of the airborne lenses, with everything from bucolic panoramas of natural beauty to studies of the finer details of the flying machines we love so much.
Enjoy these outstanding submissions, but be sure to tune in next week when we announce the winners of this year’s Plane & Pilot Your Flying World Photo Contest!
This image documents the world as seen through the eyes of a pilot. Mirrored clip-on sunglasses allowed me to reflect visually the world about which I reflect mentally as I travel above the Northeast. Visible are the controls and panel of the Liberty XL-2 as well as the Shawangunk Mountains of the Hudson Valley. Captured with an iPhone 11pro. I tried numerous larger cameras, but they would appear in the reflection. Numerous flights were required to fine tune the position of the camera, my head, the sun and shadows, and the background and rotating propeller, to achieve this image.