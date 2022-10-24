All About Aircraft Mechanics

They’re a regular fixture at the FBO, possessing an uncanny ability to identify the causes of random squawks and encyclopedic knowledge of obscure airworthiness directives and service bulletins issued since the dawn of aviation. Whether you call them mechanics, A&Ps, aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) or even “hey, Mike,” you will call them. A good relationship with your aircraft mechanic is critical to keeping your plane flying. A good mechanic will be your trusted partner through the ups and downs of aircraft ownership, handling everything from routine inspections and troubleshooting minor issues to remedying hangar rash or making major repairs after an incident or accident.

First aircraft mechanic: Unknown

First aircraft mechanic for an airplane that flew: Charlie Taylor, 1903

Specialty: Small engines

FAA certificates? Not yet a thing!

Number of FAA-certified A&P mechanics today: 313,093

Number of women aircraft mechanics: 8,231 (2.62%)

Women pilot percentage: Between 5% and 7%

First female aircraft mechanic: Phoebe Fairgrave Omlie

Year: 1927

Mechanics who are airframe-only authorized: 12,238

Powerplant only: 6,008

Inspection Authorization (IA): 20,617

Aviation Maintenance Technician School (AMTS): 65%

Military experience: 12%

Civilian experience: 23%

Number of pilot risk factors Transport Canada found: 12

Of that number, how many affect mechanics, too: 12

Most common U.S. certificate: A&P

International name for it: Aircraft engineer

FARs governing A&Ps: Parts 43, 65, 147 and 187

Training required: Aviation Maintenance Technician School (AMTs) or OJT

Testing: Knowledge, oral, practical

Testing areas: General, airframe, powerplant

Advanced training: Inspection authorization (IA)

IA requirement: A&P for at least three years and pass knowledge test

IA renewal: Odd years, eligible through activity or recurrent training

Medical required: No

Drug testing: Possibly (depends on type of operation)

A&P: Perform maintenance, minor repairs, minor alterations, 100-hour inspections

IA: Perform maintenance, major repairs, major alterations, annual or progressive inspections

Run/taxi qualified mechanics: Can taxi and operate aircraft for maintenance and repositioning

Median pay: $65,550 per year, $31.52/hour

Lowest paid 10%: Less than $38,7000

Highest paid 10%: More than $100,860

Average age: 53

Mechanics over age 60: 36%

Shortage: Yes

Number of mechanic and avionics jobs in U.S. (2020): 151,300

Projected job growth: 11% annually

Projected new AMTs needed through 2041 (commercial only): 626,000

AMT Day: May 24 (Charlie Taylor’s birthday)

Recognition: Charles Taylor Master Mechanic award, 50 years of service

Number of Charles Taylor Master Mechanic recipients: 3,164 (as of 2022)

