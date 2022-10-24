All About Aircraft Mechanics

They’re a regular fixture at the FBO, possessing an uncanny ability to identify the causes of random squawks and encyclopedic knowledge of obscure airworthiness directives and service bulletins issued since the dawn of aviation. Whether you call them mechanics, A&Ps, aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) or even “hey, Mike,” you will call them. A good relationship with your aircraft mechanic is critical to keeping your plane flying. A good mechanic will be your trusted partner through the ups and downs of aircraft ownership, handling everything from routine inspections and troubleshooting minor issues to remedying hangar rash or making major repairs after an incident or accident.
First aircraft mechanic: Unknown
First aircraft mechanic for an airplane that flew: Charlie Taylor, 1903
Specialty: Small engines
FAA certificates? Not yet a thing!
Number of FAA-certified A&P mechanics today: 313,093
Number of women aircraft mechanics: 8,231 (2.62%)
Women pilot percentage: Between 5% and 7%
First female aircraft mechanic: Phoebe Fairgrave Omlie
Year: 1927
Mechanics who are airframe-only authorized: 12,238
Powerplant only: 6,008
Inspection Authorization (IA): 20,617
Aviation Maintenance Technician School (AMTS): 65%
Military experience: 12%
Civilian experience: 23%
Number of pilot risk factors Transport Canada found: 12
Of that number, how many affect mechanics, too: 12
Most common U.S. certificate: A&P
International name for it: Aircraft engineer
FARs governing A&Ps: Parts 43, 65, 147 and 187
Training required: Aviation Maintenance Technician School (AMTs) or OJT
Testing: Knowledge, oral, practical
Testing areas: General, airframe, powerplant
Advanced training: Inspection authorization (IA)
IA requirement: A&P for at least three years and pass knowledge test
IA renewal: Odd years, eligible through activity or recurrent training
Medical required: No
Drug testing: Possibly (depends on type of operation)
A&P: Perform maintenance, minor repairs, minor alterations, 100-hour inspections
IA: Perform maintenance, major repairs, major alterations, annual or progressive inspections
Run/taxi qualified mechanics: Can taxi and operate aircraft for maintenance and repositioning
Median pay: $65,550 per year, $31.52/hour
Lowest paid 10%: Less than $38,7000
Highest paid 10%: More than $100,860
Average age: 53
Mechanics over age 60: 36%
Shortage: Yes
Number of mechanic and avionics jobs in U.S. (2020): 151,300
Projected job growth: 11% annually
Projected new AMTs needed through 2041 (commercial only): 626,000
AMT Day: May 24 (Charlie Taylor’s birthday)
Recognition: Charles Taylor Master Mechanic award, 50 years of service
Number of Charles Taylor Master Mechanic recipients: 3,164 (as of 2022)
Do you want to read more Plane Facts columns? Check out “The Evolution of Seatbelts on Planes” here.