A Father Goes Flying with ‘The Kid’

I was pushing my Cessna 170 through the clouds and across the tundra when “His Majesty of the

Air” was still in grade school. The A&P and AI certificates he has are great, and I’m proud of him and my daughter-in-law having their own big-city flight service center, but those pieces of paper don’t make him my king.

I hold back my ire because I’m thinking about his high school graduation 45 years ago, when he was still pretending respect for his elders.

After graduation, the Kid signed up for A&P classes at the local community college. He worked

at East-Side Hardware in the mornings and attended classes in the afternoons. I remember when

he rebuilt the engine out of his first airplane, a Taylorcraft that was 80 percent fabric and 20 percent duct tape. His first complete and total rebuild was done on our kitchen table. He split the case over the propane stove in the kitchen because it was winter and nearly 35-below in the garage.

Advertisement

Low and Slow

The Kid’s instructional droning continued, and at one point I considered shutting down his headset. But he finally clammed up. I had time to grab my iPad from the side pocket and with the help of ForeFlight (what a great navigation program) figured out where we were.

We crossed a small set of hills and the untamed Rogue River appeared below us. With a slide-slip that would please Bob Hoover, we were at maybe 200 feet, doing lazy turns following the Rogue’s path to the ocean. We were low, enjoying the sights, seeing sandbars slipping by, and an occasional fisherman who would wave—some with an open hand and some with just the middle finger.

Smooth Landings

I grab my checklist and prepare for the landing at Gold Beach. I radio five or so miles up the river from the bridge, and without negative commentary from my passenger, Dolly slowly ascends to pattern altitude. A minute or so later, we are over the ocean in a lazy left turn, and then on a very extended downwind for landing on 34. I radio again as the mixture goes to full, and pull power to zero when crossing opposite the landing threshold.