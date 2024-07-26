Plane & Pilot Announces 2025 Ultimate FLYING Giveaway

It’s in Plane & Pilot’s DNA to inspire pilots to fly—and to attract new aviators to the skies. And what compels most prospective pilots to start lessons, or keep flying? A special airplane.

We know because we’re built that way too. That’s why we’re pleased to announce the 2025 Ultimate FLYING Giveaway.

The grand prize winner will receive a $100,000 credit to be used toward the purchase of any aircraft listed on FLYING's Aircraft For Sale marketplace. This opens up a world of possibilities, allowing the winner to choose their dream airplane—from a light sport aircraft to a multiengine machine.

But that’s not all! The giveaway also features exciting monthly prizes ARV of $1,000, including gift cards and essential pilot equipment and accessories.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple.

Plane & Pilot magazine subscribers are automatically entered, giving them an extra incentive to stay up to date on the latest aviation news and trends. Those who aren't already subscribers can enter by purchasing a subscription to Plane & Pilot or one of the other participating aviation magazines: FLYING, KITPLANES, The Aviation Consumer, Aviation Safety, or IFR.

For those who prefer a free entry option, a mail-in method is also available.

The giveaway started on July 21, 2024, and runs until May 31, 2025. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to take flight toward your aviation dreams. No purchase necessary. Making a purchase does not increase your chance of winning a prize.

For full details and official rules, visit https://www.flyingmag.com/2025-ultimate-flying-giveaway-official-rules/.

__________________________________________________________________________