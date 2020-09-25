Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week, September 25th, 2020.

The First Week Of Fall In All Of Its Glory!

Snoqualmie, Washington. Photo by Long Bach Nguyen
For those of us living in places where autumn has not yet arrived, or perhaps in locales where it is understated (if it gets here at all), we have a fiery scene of autumn’s colors for you from talented air-to-ground photographer Long Bach Nguyen. The pro pilot and talented photographer’s pictorial spread graced the pages of our October issue and will be coming to Planeandpilotmag.com soon! Nguyen got this shot from 182Q in late September 2020, over a farm-entrance road near Snoqualmie, Washington.

 

