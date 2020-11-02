Audrey Poberezny Passes Away At 95

Advertisement

Audrey Poberezny, the widow of EAA founder Paul Poberezny, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 95. In a statement, EAA’s CEO and chairman of the board, Jack Pelton, called Audrey the “quiet power behind EAA,” and noted that she, “supported Paul from the very earliest days of EAA, from being the sounding board for ideas and balancing the books, to answering the phone and typing out membership cards. Audrey did whatever needed to be done, but never sought the spotlight for herself.”

Pelton also pointed out that she was much loved. “Her understanding of people was also a gift that helped EAA grow and thrive into its unique place in aviation, and her warmth will be remembered by all who knew her. She was indeed EAA’s First Lady,” Pelton wrote in a release yesterday.

Paul Poberezny died in 2013 at the age of 90.

Plane & Pilot would like to extend our sympathies to Audrey’s family and to all of our friends at EAA. Memorial plans for Audrey Poberezny are pending.