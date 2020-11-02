Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Audrey Poberezny Passes Away At 95

The wife of EAA founder Paul Poberezny, Audrey was an integral part of EAA’s beginnings and success.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Audrey Poberezny
Advertisement

Audrey Poberezny, the widow of EAA founder Paul Poberezny, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 95. In a statement, EAA’s CEO and chairman of the board, Jack Pelton, called Audrey the “quiet power behind EAA,” and noted that she, “supported Paul from the very earliest days of EAA, from being the sounding board for ideas and balancing the books, to answering the phone and typing out membership cards. Audrey did whatever needed to be done, but never sought the spotlight for herself.”

Pelton also pointed out that she was much loved. “Her understanding of people was also a gift that helped EAA grow and thrive into its unique place in aviation, and her warmth will be remembered by all who knew her. She was indeed EAA’s First Lady,” Pelton wrote in a release yesterday.

Paul Poberezny died in 2013 at the age of 90.   

Plane & Pilot would like to extend our sympathies to Audrey’s family and to all of our friends at EAA. Memorial plans for Audrey Poberezny are pending.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in